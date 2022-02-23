Scott D. Grimes Sells 6,000 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $350,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Cardlytics stock traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,513. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 2.32. Cardlytics, Inc. has a one year low of $54.41 and a one year high of $149.24.
CDLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardlytics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.14.
Cardlytics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.
