Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.05

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.05 and last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 3734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.69.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on SCU shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Sculptor Capital Management in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $37.50 to $33.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.
The company has a market capitalization of $723.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.81.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 340.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 250.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 25.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile (NYSE:SCU)
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.
