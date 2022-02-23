Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.05

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.05 and last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 3734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.69.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SCU shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Sculptor Capital Management in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $37.50 to $33.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $723.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.81.

In other news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 8,607 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $184,706.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider David Michael Levine sold 15,559 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $333,273.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,773 shares of company stock worth $684,698. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 340.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 250.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 25.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

