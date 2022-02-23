Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Foot Locker in a report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings of $7.40 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.60. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Foot Locker stock opened at $41.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 106.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,247,294 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $102,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,916 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Foot Locker by 335.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 982,851 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $60,573,000 after purchasing an additional 757,112 shares during the period. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,394,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,135,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2,617.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 443,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $19,328,000 after buying an additional 426,700 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

