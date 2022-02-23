Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.45.

Several research firms have commented on SECYF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

SECYF opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.12. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $5.30.

Secure Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of safe and environmentally responsible fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Midstream Infrastructure, Environmental and Fluid Management, and Corporate. The Midstream Infrastructure segment operates facilities throughout western Canada, in North Dakota and in Oklahoma and helps upstream oil and natural gas companies with the processing, storing, shipping and marketing of crude oil; processing of waste; and water treatment and disposal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.