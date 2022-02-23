Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.89.

Several research firms have commented on SES. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$6.60 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

SES opened at C$6.00 on Wednesday. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$2.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, January 1st were paid a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is -7.69%.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

