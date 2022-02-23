Secure Energy Services (SES) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Secure Energy Services to post earnings of C$0.06 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$6.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38. The company has a market cap of C$1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.12. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$2.95 and a 1 year high of C$6.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 1st were paid a $0.007 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is -7.69%.

SES has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Secure Energy Services to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$6.60 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.89.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

