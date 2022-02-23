Secure Energy Services (SES) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Secure Energy Services to post earnings of C$0.06 per share for the quarter.
Shares of Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$6.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38. The company has a market cap of C$1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.12. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$2.95 and a 1 year high of C$6.58.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 1st were paid a $0.007 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is -7.69%.
About Secure Energy Services
Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.
See Also
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.