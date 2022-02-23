Secure Pad (SEPA) Price Down 17.3% This Week

Secure Pad (CURRENCY:SEPA) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Secure Pad coin can now be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00002794 BTC on exchanges. Secure Pad has a market cap of $83,412.50 and approximately $227.00 worth of Secure Pad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Secure Pad has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00042988 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,619.54 or 0.06957818 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,640.26 or 0.99977125 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00047021 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00049866 BTC.

Secure Pad’s total supply is 350,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,307 coins. Secure Pad’s official Twitter account is @secure_pad

