Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.64

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.64 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.90 ($0.11), with a volume of 10593879 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.90 ($0.11).

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Seeing Machines in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 12 ($0.16) price target for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £328.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80.

In related news, insider Kate Hill acquired 237,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £28,550.40 ($38,828.23).

About Seeing Machines (LON:SEE)

Seeing Machines Limited provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OEM and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

