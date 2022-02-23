Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sendas Distribuidora worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,779,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 403.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,351,000 after purchasing an additional 625,765 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 184,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. 5.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NYSE ASAI opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $18.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.69.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

