Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) Shares Down 5%

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Rating) was down 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 663,072 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 316,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Senmiao Technology by 78.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 139,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 61,413 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Senmiao Technology during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Senmiao Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Senmiao Technology Ltd. is a holding company, which facilitate automobile transaction and related services focusing on the ride-hailing industry. It provides auto finance solutions through financing leases, car rental services to individual customers to meet their personal needs. The company was founded in May 2014 and is headquartered in Chengdu, China.

