SF Capital Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (SFCP)

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 23rd. SF Capital has a market cap of $62,925.01 and $1.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SF Capital coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SF Capital has traded 24% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002862 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00042485 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,385.47 or 0.06823703 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,005.66 or 1.00134846 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00044282 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00049655 BTC.

SF Capital Coin Profile

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 coins. SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @SfcpCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SF Capital is www.sfcapital.io

Buying and Selling SF Capital

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SF Capital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SF Capital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SF Capital using one of the exchanges listed above.

