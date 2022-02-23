Share Buyback Plan Declared by Macy’s (NYSE:M) Board

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Macy’s stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.14. 21,689,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,015,250. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.37. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Macy’s will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 22.56%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on M. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.83.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

