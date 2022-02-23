Share Repurchase Program Authorized by Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ)

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NYSE DRQ traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.24. 202,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,735. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dril-Quip has a 12-month low of $18.17 and a 12-month high of $40.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average of $23.30.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.31). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $77.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dril-Quip will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DRQ. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.56.

In related news, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,270 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $28,206.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $104,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

