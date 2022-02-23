Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) to report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Shaw Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.33. Shaw Communications posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shaw Communications will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Shaw Communications.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SJR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shaw Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.

Shares of NYSE:SJR traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $29.46. The company had a trading volume of 345,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,492. Shaw Communications has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $30.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.0791 dividend. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.76%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 1,666.7% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shaw Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the second quarter worth $187,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the second quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

