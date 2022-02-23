Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.38

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and traded as high as $0.49. Sherritt International shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 56,510 shares.

SHERF has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.55 to C$0.65 in a report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities raised shares of Sherritt International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.36.

Sherritt International Corp. is engaged in the production and provision of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores. It operates through the following divisions: Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals, Oil and Gas, Power, and Corporate and Other. The Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site segment engages in fertilizer operations at Fort Site.

