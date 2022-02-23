Sherritt International (TSE:S) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.60. Sherritt International shares last traded at C$0.58, with a volume of 743,616 shares changing hands.

S has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Sherritt International in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities upgraded Sherritt International from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$0.65 to C$0.90 in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$230.43 million and a PE ratio of -12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.49.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

