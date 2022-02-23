Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Price Down 18.3% Over Last Week

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 23rd. One Shield Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.25 or 0.00003609 BTC on major exchanges. Shield Protocol has a market cap of $306,391.70 and $1,188.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00041972 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,353.08 or 0.06777696 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,793.32 or 1.00217160 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00043791 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00049381 BTC.

Shield Protocol Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

