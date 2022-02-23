Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.00

Shares of Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 18 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 20.15 ($0.27), with a volume of 966596 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.50 ($0.25).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 36.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 38.74. The company has a current ratio of 18.89, a quick ratio of 17.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £43.50 million and a PE ratio of -2.13.

Shield Therapeutics Company Profile (LON:STX)

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of late-stage pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. The company's lead product is Ferric Maltol, marketed in the European Union as Feraccru, a non-salt based oral therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency with or without anaemia in adults.

