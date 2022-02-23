Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the forty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have assigned a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,148.51.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,570.00 to $833.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,770.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in Shopify by 1.0% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.0% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.8% during the third quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHOP opened at $626.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. Shopify has a 12-month low of $624.27 and a 12-month high of $1,762.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,061.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1,336.37. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

