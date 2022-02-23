Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $624.27

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $624.27 and last traded at $626.16, with a volume of 3153212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $656.88.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHOP. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $840.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Shopify from $1,270.00 to $937.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,156.68.

The company has a market cap of $78.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,061.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,336.37.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 71.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 192,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,389,000 after purchasing an additional 80,352 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth $2,297,000. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth $725,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth $106,985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

