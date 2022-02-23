Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $624.27

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $624.27 and last traded at $626.16, with a volume of 3153212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $656.88.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHOP. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $840.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Shopify from $1,270.00 to $937.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,156.68.
The company has a market cap of $78.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,061.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,336.37.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 71.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 192,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,389,000 after purchasing an additional 80,352 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth $2,297,000. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth $725,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth $106,985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.
About Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
