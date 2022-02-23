Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $798.45

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$798.45 and last traded at C$829.56, with a volume of 140532 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$800.83.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHOP. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Shopify to C$2,168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Shopify to C$1,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from C$1,650.00 to C$1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2,068.00.

The company has a market cap of C$101.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1,350.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1,691.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a quick ratio of 11.34 and a current ratio of 12.15.

In other news, Director Colleen Johnston sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2,164.70, for a total value of C$400,469.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,032,652.88. Also, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2,164.70, for a total transaction of C$1,103,996.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$963,291.30. In the last quarter, insiders sold 815 shares of company stock worth $1,635,257.

About Shopify (TSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

