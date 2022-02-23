ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at Lake Street Capital

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $42.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.61% from the stock’s previous close.

SSTI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded ShotSpotter from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of ShotSpotter in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Shares of ShotSpotter stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.45. 378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,977. ShotSpotter has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $51.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $336,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold 20,424 shares of company stock worth $684,409 over the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSTI. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ShotSpotter by 100.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in ShotSpotter by 373.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in ShotSpotter by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ShotSpotter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in ShotSpotter during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. 60.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

