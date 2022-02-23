Showcase Reaches Market Capitalization of $75,436.60 (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Showcase has a market cap of $75,436.60 and approximately $1,216.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Showcase has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar. One Showcase coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00043092 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,621.16 or 0.06976924 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,539.13 or 0.99920476 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00046359 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00049680 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars.

