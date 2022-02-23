Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) PT Raised to C$24.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.
NYSE SBSW traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.41. The stock had a trading volume of 312,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,504,022. Sibanye Stillwater has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $20.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.47.
Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.
