Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) PT Raised to C$24.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

NYSE SBSW traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.41. The stock had a trading volume of 312,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,504,022. Sibanye Stillwater has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $20.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBSW. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 387.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 593,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 471,617 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,527,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 16,506 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,070,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,905,000 after acquiring an additional 41,850 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,650,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,612,000 after acquiring an additional 73,005 shares during the period. 6.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

