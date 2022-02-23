Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €65.65 ($74.61).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($73.86) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($67.05) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($86.36) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of SHL stock opened at €53.08 ($60.32) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €60.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of €60.01. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of €44.17 ($50.19) and a 52 week high of €67.66 ($76.89).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

