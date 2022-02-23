Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €65.65 ($74.61).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($73.86) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($67.05) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($86.36) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of SHL stock opened at €53.08 ($60.32) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €60.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of €60.01. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of €44.17 ($50.19) and a 52 week high of €67.66 ($76.89).

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

