Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.86.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of SWIR opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. Sierra Wireless has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $20.94. The firm has a market cap of $549.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,525,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,018,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 415,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 12,498 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

