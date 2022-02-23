Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Given a $18.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) received a $18.00 price objective from analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SWIR. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Sierra Wireless from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sierra Wireless currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of Sierra Wireless stock traded up $2.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.20. 82,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,748. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Sierra Wireless has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $20.94. The stock has a market cap of $649.73 million, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.83.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWIR. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 3.2% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,990,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,358,000 after buying an additional 156,557 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 422.8% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,227,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,032,000 after buying an additional 992,999 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,018,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,945,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 12.5% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,000,994 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,629,000 after buying an additional 111,200 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 325.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 683,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,043,000 after buying an additional 522,804 shares during the period. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

