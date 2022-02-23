Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) Trading Up 18.4%

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:SWIR) shares were up 18.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$22.51 and last traded at C$22.00. Approximately 90,355 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 49,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.58.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SW. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday.

The firm has a market cap of C$818.24 million and a PE ratio of -8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.80.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

