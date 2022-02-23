Signature Chain Market Capitalization Tops $1.13 Million (SIGN)

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Signature Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Signature Chain has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. Signature Chain has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $120.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SIGN is a coin. It launched on June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signature Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Signature Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

