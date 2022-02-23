Signify Health (SGFY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:SGFY opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Signify Health has a 52-week low of $11.11 and a 52-week high of $38.24.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signify Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.
About Signify Health
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
