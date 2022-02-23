Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY) Trading Up 10%

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGY – Get Rating) shares were up 10% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 7,850 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 5,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.62.
About Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sigyn Therapeutics (SIGY)
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Sigyn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigyn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.