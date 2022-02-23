Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Gap Down to $20.33

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.33, but opened at $19.50. Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

SLN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silence Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average of $22.56.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 11.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 135.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 11,582 shares during the period. 6.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

