Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Gap Down to $20.33

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.33, but opened at $19.50. Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
SLN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silence Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average of $22.56.
Silence Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLN)
Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.
