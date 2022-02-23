SilverBow Resources, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.82 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:SBOW)

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SilverBow Resources in a research note issued on Monday, February 21st. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will earn $2.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.83. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for SilverBow Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $9.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

NYSE:SBOW opened at $24.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.29 million, a PE ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. SilverBow Resources has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $34.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in SilverBow Resources by 1,266.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 105.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 409.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

