Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 64,477 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,223,237 shares.The stock last traded at $3.56 and had previously closed at $3.54.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SVM shares. lowered their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.44.

The company has a market cap of $649.98 million, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $59.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 7.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 478,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 93,845 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 66.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 53,378 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 7.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 9,634 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

