Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 64,477 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,223,237 shares.The stock last traded at $3.56 and had previously closed at $3.54.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on SVM shares. lowered their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.44.
The company has a market cap of $649.98 million, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.97.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 478,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 93,845 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 66.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 53,378 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 7.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 9,634 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)
Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.
