Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Stake Lessened by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 28,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.52% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 81,657 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,576,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 1,072.3% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 26,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 24,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 407.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SAMG opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $18.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.97. The firm has a market cap of $247.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAMG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

