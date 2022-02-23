Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $2,668,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $420,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 3,858.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the third quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 13.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GUSH traded up $4.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.45. The stock had a trading volume of 12,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,618. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.99. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares has a 1 year low of $50.99 and a 1 year high of $124.19.

