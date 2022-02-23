Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,460 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.2% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Home Depot by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 227,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $72,403,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after buying an additional 162,299 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 786,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $250,745,000 after purchasing an additional 498,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.48.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $3.00 on Wednesday, hitting $313.17. 314,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,928,388. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $375.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

