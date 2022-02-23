Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Has $13.04 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.7% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $430.87. The stock had a trading volume of 686,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,906,347. The business’s fifty day moving average is $458.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.20. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $373.26 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

