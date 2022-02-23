Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Has $3.44 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,880 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,189 shares during the quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $7,996,185 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

NYSE V traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.19. The stock had a trading volume of 182,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,220,803. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

