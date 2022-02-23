Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Purchases 3,437 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 247.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,826 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 9,572 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,227 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 2,151 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 56,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,843,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $287.67. 1,067,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,380,777. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $312.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $224.26 and a one year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

