Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,369 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,369 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,824,884. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.10 and a 12 month high of $116.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.00.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

