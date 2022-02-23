Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Sells 8,957 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,957 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 74.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $386.82. 51,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,034,727. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $398.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $371.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $105.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.21%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.68.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

