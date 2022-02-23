Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Sells 9,142 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,142 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,332,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,750 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,862,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 260.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after acquiring an additional 207,733 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after acquiring an additional 157,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Shares of CCRN stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.74. 6,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,848. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.69.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCRN shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

About Cross Country Healthcare (Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.