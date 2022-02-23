Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 75.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Similarweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Similarweb from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Similarweb from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Similarweb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.57.

Get Similarweb alerts:

Similarweb stock opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. Similarweb has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.62.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Similarweb in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Similarweb by 2,440.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb in the second quarter worth about $175,000. 19.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Similarweb

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.