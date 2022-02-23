Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Shares Gap Up to $12.54

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.54, but opened at $13.22. Similarweb shares last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 510 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMWB. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Similarweb from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Similarweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised Similarweb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Similarweb from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.57.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Similarweb during the second quarter worth $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Similarweb during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Similarweb by 2,440.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,321 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter worth $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

About Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB)

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

