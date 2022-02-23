Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Shares Gap Up to $12.54

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.54, but opened at $13.22. Similarweb shares last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 510 shares trading hands.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMWB. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Similarweb from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Similarweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised Similarweb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Similarweb from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.57.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.62.
About Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB)
Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Similarweb (SMWB)
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.