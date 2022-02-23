Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $36.90

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.90 and last traded at $36.94, with a volume of 257 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.26.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SLP shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.46. The stock has a market cap of $743.85 million, a PE ratio of 76.35 and a beta of 0.07.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $786,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 7,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $364,690.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,600 shares of company stock worth $1,778,951. 23.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,223,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,156,000 after acquiring an additional 695,406 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 16.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,593,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,948,000 after purchasing an additional 219,631 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,017,000 after purchasing an additional 135,801 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter valued at $5,591,000. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 882,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,726,000 after acquiring an additional 96,272 shares during the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simulations Plus Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.