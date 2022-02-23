Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) Trading Down 19% Over Last 7 Days

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (CURRENCY:STV) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token has a total market cap of $599,138.91 and approximately $77,823.00 worth of Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar. One Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $2.96 or 0.00007886 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000381 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000332 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00013777 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token Coin Profile

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (CRYPTO:STV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,242 coins. Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @sativacoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Sativa Coin is a proof of work and proof of stake hybrid alternative crypto currency with a coin total of 10 million and an annualised interest rate of 5%. “

