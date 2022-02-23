Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Trading 6.6% Higher

Skeena Resources Ltd (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.76 and last traded at $10.76. 805 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 35,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

Separately, Desjardins initiated coverage on Skeena Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$23.50 target price for the company.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Skeena Resources during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Skeena Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Skeena Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skeena Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skeena Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $434,000. 1.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE)

Skeena Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration stage company. The firm focuses on developing the Eskay Creek Project, an advanced-stage exploration project. The company was founded on September 13, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

