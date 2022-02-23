Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.31.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SKLZ shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Skillz in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, cut their price objective on shares of Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th.
In other Skillz news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $2,142,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE SKLZ opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. Skillz has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average is $8.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 0.83.
About Skillz
Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
