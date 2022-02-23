Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.31.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SKLZ shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Skillz in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, cut their price objective on shares of Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Skillz alerts:

In other Skillz news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $2,142,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Skillz by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,089,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253,320 shares in the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Skillz by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 21,632,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,943,000 after acquiring an additional 366,338 shares in the last quarter. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Skillz by 2.1% during the third quarter. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,091,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,378,000 after acquiring an additional 287,596 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Skillz by 125.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,055,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skillz by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,987,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,895,000 after buying an additional 196,124 shares in the last quarter. 43.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SKLZ opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. Skillz has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average is $8.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 0.83.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.