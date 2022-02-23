Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Skillz had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.94%. The firm had revenue of $108.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Skillz updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

SKLZ remained flat at $$3.61 during trading on Wednesday. 16,520,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,662,498. Skillz has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average of $8.81. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 0.83.

SKLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. dropped their price target on shares of Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Skillz in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skillz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.95.

In other Skillz news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $2,142,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 27.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKLZ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Skillz by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 64,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skillz by 185.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 57,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Skillz by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 122,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 51,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

