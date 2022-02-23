Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Skillz had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.94%. The firm had revenue of $108.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Skillz updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

SKLZ remained flat at $$3.61 during trading on Wednesday. 16,520,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,662,498. Skillz has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average of $8.81. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 0.83.

SKLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. dropped their price target on shares of Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Skillz in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skillz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.95.

In other Skillz news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $2,142,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 27.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKLZ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Skillz by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 64,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skillz by 185.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 57,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Skillz by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 122,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 51,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

About Skillz (Get Rating)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Earnings History for Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

